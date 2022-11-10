Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $236.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $230.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.17.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

