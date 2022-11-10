Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) to Hold

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
