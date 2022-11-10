Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) to Hold

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Performance

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Featured Stories

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

