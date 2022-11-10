Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Target Price to $35.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

SEM opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Select Medical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,011,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,539,000 after purchasing an additional 396,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Select Medical by 45.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,399,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.