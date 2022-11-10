Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($42.00) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($50.90) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($51.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($51.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €35.78 ($35.78) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($41.32). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.03 and its 200-day moving average is €36.48.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

