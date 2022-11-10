Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.90 ($50.90) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($51.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($51.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

FRA:DPW opened at €35.78 ($35.78) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($41.32). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

