Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €45.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($54.75) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($51.00) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($50.90) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($51.00) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of DPW stock opened at €35.78 ($35.78) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.48. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($41.32).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

