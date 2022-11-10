Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €54.75 by UBS Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €54.75 ($54.75) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.04% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($51.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($51.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($74.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday.

DPW opened at €35.78 ($35.78) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.03 and a 200-day moving average of €36.48. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($30.52) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($41.32).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

