Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.52

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.52 ($18.52) and traded as high as €19.70 ($19.70). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €19.67 ($19.67), with a volume of 4,353,129 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($29.50) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($23.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.54 and a 200 day moving average of €18.52.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.