Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $185.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $166.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $326,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

