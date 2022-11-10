Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.47. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.29). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.