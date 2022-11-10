Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Up 0.2%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 94.20 ($1.08). 2,865,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 1,417,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.08).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £814.99 million and a PE ratio of 942.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital 9 Infrastructure

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £19,656 ($22,632.12).

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

