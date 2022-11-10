Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

CWXZF stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.