Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $929.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $23.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $951,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

