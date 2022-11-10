Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRETF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

