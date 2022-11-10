Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.