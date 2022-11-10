Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading 37.5% Higher

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 816,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 132,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Durango Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.

About Durango Resources

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

