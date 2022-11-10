DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXPE. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.01. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

