e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.50

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.50 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.52 ($0.19). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,403 shares trading hands.
e-therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £102.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 22.64 and a quick ratio of 20.13.
e-therapeutics Company Profile
e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.
