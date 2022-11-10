E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Down 2.8%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$2.05. 66,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 120,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Ltd., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Ltd. in July 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

