Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

