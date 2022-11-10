Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 65,962 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 17.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $23.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.