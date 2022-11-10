Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Shares Up 3%

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.04. 19,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 134,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Ecoark Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Ecoark had a negative net margin of 87.70% and a negative return on equity of 92.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecoark

Ecoark Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecoark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,810,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecoark by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ecoark in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ecoark in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecoark by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 485,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest shelf-life and freshness food management technology businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as offers transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations.

