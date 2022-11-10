Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Shares Up 3%

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.04. 19,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 134,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Ecoark had a negative net margin of 87.70% and a negative return on equity of 92.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.
Ecoark Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest shelf-life and freshness food management technology businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as offers transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations.
