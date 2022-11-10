Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 6,725 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EW. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

