Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Shares Up 3.9%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.30. 11,443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Electrolux Stock Up 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37.

Electrolux Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

