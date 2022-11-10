Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $313.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $281.00 to $313.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.82.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $363.27 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $345.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.46.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

