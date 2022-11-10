Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Shares Down 2.3%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.08 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 52.62 ($0.61). 39,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 373,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.85 ($0.62).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £46.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

