EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.11

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.11 and last traded at $147.11, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.70.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $5,533,775 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

