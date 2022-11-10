EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,722.73

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,722.73 ($19.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,876 ($21.60). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,872 ($21.55), with a volume of 129,287 shares changing hands.

EMIS Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,877.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,722.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,254.55.

EMIS Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

