Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERII. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Energy Recovery by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 869,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,292,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after buying an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $11,220,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

