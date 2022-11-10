Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.11

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.11 ($12.11) and traded as high as €13.59 ($13.59). Engie shares last traded at €13.41 ($13.41), with a volume of 5,144,332 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENGI. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($15.50) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($18.00) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.00) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($19.50) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

