ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.40) to €14.10 ($14.10) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
ENI Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
