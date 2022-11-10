ENI (NYSE:E) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.40) to €14.10 ($14.10) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Institutional Trading of ENI

About ENI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ENI by 352.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,916 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in ENI by 49.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 462,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ENI by 171.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,699 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after acquiring an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 49.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,021,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 337,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.