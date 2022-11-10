ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Raised to €15.80 at Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.10 ($14.10) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

E stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

