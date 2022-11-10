EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.44

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.44 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 28.92 ($0.33). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.32), with a volume of 1,969,050 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.48) to GBX 47 ($0.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.32) price target on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £531.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Stories

