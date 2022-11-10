Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.96.

TSE:ESI opened at C$3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.35. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$5.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

