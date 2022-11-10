Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.96.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$3.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.35. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ensign Energy Services

About Ensign Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,098,716.72.

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.