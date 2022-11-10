Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 123,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 96,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.20) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ensysce Biosciences by 41,654.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 233,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ensysce Biosciences by 23.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 68,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $2,138,000.

(Get Rating)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.