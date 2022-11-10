Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 123,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 96,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 5.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.
Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.20) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC)
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.