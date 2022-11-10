Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 385,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 505,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.