Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,448 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $37.29 on Thursday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

