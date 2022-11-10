Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 73.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.56) to GBX 650 ($7.48) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($6.79) to GBX 585 ($6.74) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.22.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

