Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

