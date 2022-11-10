Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

