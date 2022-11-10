Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,732 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $138.14.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

