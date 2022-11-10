Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,767 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,240 shares of company stock worth $1,005,569 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.