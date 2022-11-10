Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $268.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.