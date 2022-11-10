Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Strategic Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 14.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 5.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

