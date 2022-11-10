Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,894 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 166.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 114.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $347.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 165.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.73. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $547.71.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

