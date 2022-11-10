Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,597 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 37.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $81.13 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.32.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,706,449. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

