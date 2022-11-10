Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

