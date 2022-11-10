Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.44. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

