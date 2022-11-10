Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,014.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

